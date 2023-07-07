The Amount Arsenal Have Generated & Spent in the Ongoing Transfer Window

Arsenal have generated little amount of money and has spent more in the ongoing transfer window so far. The North London club has been taking things slowly while they aim to strengthen their squad for a title challenge next season.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season as Manchester City piped them to the title. Arteta will be aiming not to repeat last season’s mistake in the Premier League next season which is why they need to sign more players this summer.

Arsenal will at least needs a player in every phase of the game, from the defence to the attack because they will play in the UEFA champions league next season which means there will be no room for slackness.

Here is the player Arsenal have added to their squad so far: including the ones that had just returned from a loan

-Kai Havertz (signed for €70m from Chelsea)

-Folarin Balogun (has returned from loan at Stade Reims)

-Nicolas Pepe (has returned from loan at OGC Nice)

-Nuno Tavares (has returned from loan at Marseille)

-Cedric Soares (has returned from loan at Fulham)

-Runar Alex Runarsson (has returned from loan at Alanyaspor)

Here are also players that Arsenal has sold/out of the contract:

-Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen for €15m)

-Pablo Mari (Monza for €4.90m)

-Ainsley Maitland Niles (out of contract)

However, Arsenal has spent a total of €70m and generated €19.90m so far.

Declan Rice’s deal is expected to be completed and announced in the next few days.

