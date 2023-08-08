NEWS

The Action Taken By Shaibu Is Unfair For Our Party, We Don’t Need This Sort Of Crisis- Obaseki

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has commented on the recent court order secured by his deputy, Philip Shaibu. While addressing journalists in Benin on Monday during a visit of Edo North Leaders, Governor Obaseki as reported by PUNCH, described the court action as being unfair to the Peoples Democratic Party. 

He revealed they had discussions about his successor after the House of Assembly election and he told Shaibu that they should wait until they complete all the tasks his administration has undertaken before they address the matter.

Governor Obaseki however, characterized his deputy’s actions as a preemptive maneuver to obtain a court order, ensuring the retention of his ticket and potentially facilitating a switch to another political party.

He said “The last time we spoke of my successor after the House of Assembly election, I did say we should be patient and that our task is to try and finish well and conclude all our projects we started. I believe that this action by him (Shaibu) is a preemptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it is unfair for our party (PDP). We don’t need this sort of crisis.”

Recall that on Friday, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order preventing Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the state House of Assembly from commencing any purported impeachment proceedings against his deputy, Philip Shaibu. This action follows Shaibu’s submission of a motion on notice and motion ex parte, requesting the court’s intervention to halt the alleged impeachment process.

