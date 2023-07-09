The absence of independence institutions in Nigeria is one of the greatest challenges – Okutepa

In a scathing critique of Nigeria’s governance system, prominent legal expert Samuel Okutepa San took to his official Twitter handle to express concern over the lack of independent institutions in the country. Okutepa San argued that this absence posed one of the greatest challenges faced by Nigeria. He asserted that a significant number of institutions in the country were under the direct control of the executive arm of the government, compromising their impartiality and autonomy.

Moreover, Okutepa San criticized the individuals heading these institutions, describing them as “lily-livered” and incapable of refusing orders from the executive. This observation pointed towards a lack of assertiveness and independence among the leaders of these institutions.

The statement made by Okutepa San raises important questions about the state of governance in Nigeria and the need for robust, independent institutions. It highlights the pressing need for the country to prioritize the establishment and preservation of independent bodies that can operate without undue influence, ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective governance.

Diamondhead (

)