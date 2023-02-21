This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Abia State APC Governorship Candidate has not told me he is Running for Governor- Orji Uzor Kalu

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has decided to speak about the Abia State Governorship candidate of the ruling APC party, Ikechi Emenike, with regards to his race for the office of the governor of the State.

The APC chieftain who spoke about Ikechi Emenike during an interview with Arise TV few minutes ago, stated that he will not endorse any governorship candidate in Abia State because his blood brother is running for election, adding that;

“The governorship candidate of the APC has not formally informed me that he is running for governor, so how can I endorse what I do not know. I was former governor of this state, all the governorship candidates have informed me that they are running for the governorship election, I have not seen the governorship candidate of the APC, so he’s running for himself”.

Speaking further, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu revealed that the Abia State APC governorship candidate has been abusing him in his campaigns, including when he visited the traditional rulers in his village yesterday.

Orji Uzor Kalu however, revealed that he is not going to retaliate and his vote still remains for the APC, adding that Ikechi Emenike accused him of stopping him from running for the offices of the Senate and governor.

The APC chieftain finally stated that Nigerians will know who is popular on the 25th of February, adding that he has not said any word against the Abia State APC governorship candidate despite how he has been campaigning against him in the state.

