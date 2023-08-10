The 6 Northern Emirs Who Refused To Co-operate With British Colonialists Were Buried In Lokoja- Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed that the six Northern Emirs who refused to co-operate with the British Colonialists some decades ago were disposed and buried in Lokoja the Kogi State Capital.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, these Emirs are Mallam Aminu Abdullahi Maisango, the Emir of Kano; Mallam Abubakar, the Emir of Bida; Mallam Aliyu Dansidi, the Emir of Zaria; Mallam Muhammad Aliyu, the Emir of Gwandu; Mallam Sarki Abubakar, the Emir of Gumel; and Mallam Mubammadu Lawal Kwasau, the Emir of Zazzau.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a picture of the tomb where these Emirs were buried in Lokoja the Kogi State Capital.

See the attached picture below.

According to what was written at the entrance of these tombs, the killing of these Emirs occurred in the year 1927, the time colonial masters, the Britain is still in charge of the country.

