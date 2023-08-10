NEWS

The 6 Northern Emirs Who Refused To Co-operate With British Colonialists Were Buried In Lokoja- Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed that the six Northern Emirs who refused to co-operate with the British Colonialists some decades ago were disposed and buried in Lokoja the Kogi State Capital.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, these Emirs are Mallam Aminu Abdullahi Maisango, the Emir of Kano; Mallam Abubakar, the Emir of Bida; Mallam Aliyu Dansidi, the Emir of Zaria; Mallam Muhammad Aliyu, the Emir of Gwandu; Mallam Sarki Abubakar, the Emir of Gumel; and Mallam Mubammadu Lawal Kwasau, the Emir of Zazzau.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a picture of the tomb where these Emirs were buried in Lokoja the Kogi State Capital.

See the attached picture below.

According to what was written at the entrance of these tombs, the killing of these Emirs occurred in the year 1927, the time colonial masters, the Britain is still in charge of the country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: Though It Was Bad But Bazoum Was Made To Feel The Pains Of The People Of Niger – Ohuegbe

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Niger Crisis: No Option Off The Table Including Force, Says Tinubu, Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep member

9 mins ago

We Should Prioritise Diplomatic Negotiations, Dialogue In Resolving Niger Political Crisis, Tinubu Tells Other ECOWAS Leaders

15 mins ago

Reactions Trail Onanuga’s Tweet After Seeing Tunnel Built Under A Highway In Holland In One Weekend

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button