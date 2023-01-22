“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino

Former senator Dino Melaye, who is now a member of the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), posted a video of himself handing decampees to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, in the middle of today.

Former senator Dino Melaye stated that “your excellency, six (6) out of the eight decampees, who are members of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), came with their appointment letters and APC-branded cars.” Melaye was referring to the fact that six of the eight decampees were members of the APC. He went on to say, “I am sure that before tomorrow, they will rename the automobiles so that they carry the visage of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Former Senator Dino Melaye went on to say that the appointment certificates (letters) that were brought were signed by the Honorable Abiodun James Faleke, who was the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Last but not least, the former senator Dino Melaye stated, “your excellency, some of these decampees have various support organizations (which will favor our party)”

Content created and supplied by: Darasimi98 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #PCC #Members #Decamped #PDP #Appointment #Letters #Branded #CarsDino”The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Publish on 2023-01-22 15:48:15