“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Melaye

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the mid hours of today, a member of the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); former senator Dino Melaye, shared a video of himself presenting decampees before the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “your excellency, six (6) out of the eight decampees, who are members of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), came with their appointment letters and APC-branded cars.” He added, “I am sure that before tomorrow, they will rebrand the cars to carry the face of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Speaking further, former senator Dino Melaye said, “the appointment certificates (letters) they brought were signed by the secretary of APC presidential campaign council, Honorable Abiodun James Faleke.”

Lastly, former Senator Dino Melaye said, “your excellency, some of these decampees have various support groups (which will favour our party).”

