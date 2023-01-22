NEWS

“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Melaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the mid hours of today, a member of the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); former senator Dino Melaye, shared a video of himself presenting decampees before the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “your excellency, six (6) out of the eight decampees, who are members of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), came with their appointment letters and APC-branded cars.” He added, “I am sure that before tomorrow, they will rebrand the cars to carry the face of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Speaking further, former senator Dino Melaye said, “the appointment certificates (letters) they brought were signed by the secretary of APC presidential campaign council, Honorable Abiodun James Faleke.”

Lastly, former Senator Dino Melaye said, “your excellency, some of these decampees have various support groups (which will favour our party).”

Watch the full video by clicking HERE (2nd & 3rd minutes).

Musingreports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Buhari To Lead APC Presidential Campaign To Bauchi

33 seconds ago

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

9 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

15 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button