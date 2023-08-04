The 4 most expensive player signings in Arsenal’s history

Arsenal has emerged as one of the leading teams in the Premier League and global football according to Goal. The club has a long and esteemed history across various divisions known for its ability to nurture young talents. Over the years, Arsenal’s senior management has consistently had a pool of skilled players at their disposal.

1. Declan Rice (€116.60 million)

While it could be argued that the Gunners were drawn to his ability to maintain balance in the defensive midfield, it is Rice’s exceptional ball retention skills that make him a standout player. Rice made the move from West Ham United to Arsenal in July 2023 and considering his expensive price tag he is expected to bring stability to the midfield in the upcoming season.

2. Nicolas Pepe (€80 million)

Nicolas Pepe despite being a player with immense natural talent has not been able to justify his high price tag in the footballing world as he has consistently struggled to maintain a level of performance at Arsenal. This lack of consistency was also a contributing factor to Mikel Arteta’s decision to loan him out to OGC Nice in the previous season.

3. Kai Havertz (€75 million)

The German is known for his versatility as a forward in football. His exceptional attacking vision makes him stand out. After being signed by Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2023, he is expected to strengthen Arsenal’s attacking strategy for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With two goals in four appearances, it will be intriguing to observe his consistency.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (€63.75 million)

Although Aubameyang’s stint at Arsenal had its ups and downs, it is undeniable that he justified his hefty price tag while playing at the Emirates. Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 contributing an impressive total of 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 games throughout his tenure. The manner in which he exited the club being stripped of his captaincy was undoubtedly disappointing.

SilverUpdates (

)