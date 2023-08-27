The 3 Wise Men Who Came To Give Gift To Jesus Were Not Born Again. They Were Stargazers-Ibiyeomie.

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking on ‘WISDOM FOR FAMILY LIFE DELIVERANCE – PART 2 || Salvation Ministries – Home of Success || 27th August 2023 || Second Service || PART B, the cleric reportedly stated that “I’ve told you before that anytime I travel, I must get a breakthrough. Yesterday a young man was on the flight and walked to me and said: ‘My sister worships with you people. I don’t worship but everything about Pastor Ibiyeomie interests me’. He Put his hands and brought out dollars. I don’t ever enter any flight to and fro, there must be a breakthrough. Most times people give me the money – they are not members, some don’t even come to this Church.

Speaking further he said “You don’t have to be in a country to get blessed of that country, you don’t have to be in America to be blessed of America. You don’t have to be in Nigeria to be blessed of Nigeria, you can be anywhere and the blessings come. The 3 wise men who came to give gifts to Jesus, were not even born again. They followed Stars which means they were Stargazers.

