NEWS

The 3 Wise Men Who Came To Give Gift To Jesus Were Not Born Again. They Were Stargazers-Ibiyeomie.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking on ‘WISDOM FOR FAMILY LIFE DELIVERANCE – PART 2 || Salvation Ministries – Home of Success || 27th August 2023 || Second Service || PART B, the cleric reportedly stated that “I’ve told you before that anytime I travel, I must get a breakthrough. Yesterday a young man was on the flight and walked to me and said: ‘My sister worships with you people. I don’t worship but everything about Pastor Ibiyeomie interests me’. He Put his hands and brought out dollars. I don’t ever enter any flight to and fro, there must be a breakthrough. Most times people give me the money – they are not members, some don’t even come to this Church.

Speaking further he said “You don’t have to be in a country to get blessed of that country, you don’t have to be in America to be blessed of America. You don’t have to be in Nigeria to be blessed of Nigeria, you can be anywhere and the blessings come. The 3 wise men who came to give gifts to Jesus, were not even born again. They followed Stars which means they were Stargazers.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook video from 2 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigeria’s Population Is Not The Problem But The Population Of Thieves – Sowore

2 mins ago

VIL 3-4 BAR: Lewandowski’s Display For Barcelona Underscores His Status As A Prolific Striker

3 mins ago

Kogi Guber: Yahaya Bello urges residents to support APC’s Ododo

21 mins ago

Nassarawa Tribunal: PDP Plot to get Power through backdoor, Says Governor Sule

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button