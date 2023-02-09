‘The 3 Governors That Went To Court Could’ve Been Linked To IPOB If They Were From The S/E’ – r Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator who represented Kaduna central has reacted to the judgment passed by the supreme Court after three governors from the APC took the federal government to court to ask for a suspension of the new Naira policy.

In a post shared on his official twitter page alleged that the three governors that went to court could have been linked to the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), supposing they were from the South-East.

Check out his post

Recall that there’s been lots of talks over the last few weeks regarding the new Naira policy initiated by the Central Bank. The Naira redesign was said to have been carried out with the aim of reclaiming Naira notes that were not in circulation within the banking sector. It was also aimed at fighting terrorism and so many others. But few days to the original deadline which was 31st January, lots of people haven’t been able to swap the old notes due to the scarcity of the new ones. The deadline was extended to February 10th but the House of Reps and some governors in the APC rejected the new date, asking it should be extended till June. The CBN didn’t responded to their demands and so three APC Governors – the governors of Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi states took the FG and the CBN to the supreme Court. Judgment has been passed and the CBN policy suspended but Shehu Sani believes if the governors were from the East, they might have been erroneously linked with the IPOB.

Please kindly share and comment

Vokally (

)