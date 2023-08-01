The 2023 Presidential Election Should Be Re-run By Tinubu And Atiku, Not Peter Obi – Tinubu’s Lawyer

The tribunal is still ongoing and the presidential candidates are in court in order to retrieve their mandate. Atiku and Peter Obi said they won the 2023 presidential election, so they took their grievances to court.

A tweet was shared by Kenneth Okonkwo his Twitter handle, and he disclosed what happened in court today. According to his tweet, he made it known to us that Tinubu’s Lawyers claimed that Tinubu needs only 16 percent of the votes in FCT to be declared winner, and not 25 percent.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he said that the APC argued that if there’s any re run of the presidential election, it should be Tinubu and Atiku, Peter Obi will be exempted. They went further to say that all the respondents asked that the petition should be dismissed. The petitioners referred to the admission of the respondents.

