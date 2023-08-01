NEWS

The 2023 Presidential Election Should Be Re-run By Tinubu And Atiku, Not Peter Obi – Tinubu’s Lawyer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

The tribunal is still ongoing and the presidential candidates are in court in order to retrieve their mandate. Atiku and Peter Obi said they won the 2023 presidential election, so they took their grievances to court.

A tweet was shared by Kenneth Okonkwo his Twitter handle, and he disclosed what happened in court today. According to his tweet, he made it known to us that Tinubu’s Lawyers claimed that Tinubu needs only 16 percent of the votes in FCT to be declared winner, and not 25 percent.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he said that the APC argued that if there’s any re run of the presidential election, it should be Tinubu and Atiku, Peter Obi will be exempted. They went further to say that all the respondents asked that the petition should be dismissed. The petitioners referred to the admission of the respondents.

Check out the screenshot below.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

26 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

36 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

55 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button