The 2023 Elections Will Prove That The North Has A Tremendous Passion For Nigeria’s Unity- Keyamo

Ahead of the next month’s general elections, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has praised Northerners, claiming that the forthcoming election will prove that they tremendously love the unity and cohesion of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mr Keyamo noted that he has no single doubt about that, stating that the Northern APC Governors took the lead during the APC presidential primaries, and their constituency in the north got the news aswell.

It should be recalled that during that APC presidential primary election, all the APC Northern Governors came together and agreed that power should be shifted to the southern part of the country, which was the major reason why Bola Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the Party.

Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently till next month so as to know whether Mr Festus Keyamo is right in what he said here or wrong.

