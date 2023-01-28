The 2023 Election Will Be Different, Peter Obi Will Perform Well But His Fans Will Be Upset-Musawa

Hannatu Musawa, the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s deputy spokeswoman, predicted that a lot will happen during the 2023 election. In an interview with Saturday Punch, Katsina State politician and Musa Musawa, who is also the esteemed politician’s daughter, made these comments.

She talked about Peter Obi’s chances as well as those of her party, the APC, whose base of support, in her opinion, is online. The Katsina MP went on to suggest that the upcoming election would be very important for the North West. She asserted that those who dismiss Peter Obi’s chances will be shocked by how well he does at the elections, despite the fact that the region has the most registered voters and will elect Tinubu.

“I can tell you that we will deliver. Deliveries from the North-West are anticipated. Numerous things will happen as a result of this election. One of them is that some people who may not have given (Peter) Obi much credit would be surprised by his performance. Obi’s dismal performance in the presidential election may shock those who are fervently supporting him online. Next, the nation would be astounded by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s performance in the North-West “Hannatu stated.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav

News )

