The 1st to approve, endorse, commend & congratulate rigged election in W/Africa is ECOWAS–Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani, expressed his belief that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consistently offers its congratulations to rigged elections in West Africa. The statement was shared on his verified Twitter page on a Friday. His remarks were prompted by ECOWAS’s involvement in the current military takeover in Niger Republic.

It should be recalled that Niger is currently under a military government, and ECOWAS has taken an active role in addressing the situation. In his post, Shehu Sani asserted that the Union promptly endorses, approves, commends, and congratulates any election that is tainted by rigging in the West African region.

He further stated that unlike the European Union observers, who take time to prepare comprehensive reports, ECOWAS does not follow the same approach. The implication is that the regional organization seems to be swift in acknowledging election outcomes, regardless of any alleged irregularities. While Shehu Sani’s statement on Twitter might be perceived as a critique of ECOWAS’s approach to elections, it is essential to recognize that it reflects his perspective as a former Kaduna lawmaker and a member of the opposition party, PDP. His views may be influenced by his political affiliations and experiences within the Nigerian political landscape.

ECOWAS has a crucial role in promoting stability, peace, and good governance in the West African region. Its actions and statements regarding elections and political developments are closely watched by both regional and international observers.

The organization’s response to the current situation in Niger Republic will undoubtedly be subject to scrutiny and analysis from various quarters. It is essential to foster transparency, credibility, and inclusivity in electoral processes across West Africa to maintain public trust and ensure the region’s democratic progress. As ECOWAS continues to play a vital role in regional affairs, the effectiveness and impartiality of its interventions will remain a subject of interest and discussion among political analysts and stakeholders alike.

