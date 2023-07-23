The 1st Major Problem For Abdullahi Adamu Was Pronouncing Ahmed Lawan As His Preferred Choice—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, member of the APC Media Team, revealed that the first major problem for Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the former APC Chairman, was pronouncing Sen. Ahmed Lawan, the former Senate President, as his choice for the presidential election.

He added that his second major problem was that he failed to show support for Tinubu even after he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate. He also revealed that the party contributed 32 billion for the election, but Abdullahi Adamu failed to support any candidate of the party with the money contributed.

According to him, “There were a lot of problems that accrued leading up to the elections. You could recall that his first major problem was when he started pronouncing Sen. Ahmed Lawan, the former senate president, as his single candidate (choice). Two, after the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the party, there were speculations that he has not been a team player; he has not assisted in trying to see that you’ve moved into the party structure so as to campaign very well, and therefore they say the campaign was half halted. Three, in terms of financial commitment, a lot of money was gathered, especially to do reforms and what have you, to the tune of 32 billion,but he never of the two of them gave people that were contesting, the APC candidate, financial backing.”

Video Credit: Arise News (0:18)

