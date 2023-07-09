The 10th Assembly Must Ensure That The Electronic Transmission Of Results Is Mandatory—Yobana

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, Former African Representative of the World Assembly of Youth, stated that the 10th Assembly must ensure that the electronic transmission of results is mandatory, especially in the upcoming gubernatorial elections. He stated that the reports from the EU have given them insights into what issues must be addressed in their electoral process.

He further stated that the 10th Assembly must ensure that they carry out their oversight function to ensure that the passed laws are obeyed and followed up. He stated that there’s a need to work on the 2022 electoral act to further improve the process.

According to him, “What I expect from the 10th Assembly is that those laws that have already been passed are ensured that they do their oversight function to ensure that they’re obeyed and followed up. And they need to work on the electoral act further. Now that we’ve seen those grey areas, taking the report of different observation missions that came into Nigeria and even the local ones, they’ve put in their report, saying, Look, if you can handle this and that, we can have a perfect election. They need to look at it again. Like the areas of the electronic transmission of results. It has to be mandatory. If we can get that done, they’ll now say, Okay, what can we do about the telecommunications and all that?”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (8:36)

Square (

)