‘The 1 Trillion Naira That Is Saved Is Simply The Extortion Of Nigerians Through The NNPC’ – Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Obidatti Campaign Council, said that it is incorrect for the Federal Government to claim that the elimination of gasoline subsidies has resulted in a 1 trillion naira savings. In an interview with Trust Tv, he said that the recent nationwide increase in gasoline costs was the cause of the savings. He said that since Nigeria is a non-producing country, it is implausible that such a large sum could have been produced in only two months.

“In that address, you heard this dictatorship claim that they saved 1 trillion naira,” he claimed. But it is untrue; the 1 trillion naira that is saved is really the result of NNPC extortion on Nigerians. You create savings out of the surplus earnings you earn from running your company, which you will now set aside for an emergency.

What do they create? What do they market? 100% of the oil is imported. The Nigerian people are now responsible for paying the price for their stupidity. Because of this, we must pay 617 naira, and the money they get from it is what they refer to as savings.

[Start From 6:43]



