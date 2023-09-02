The ₦2bn Tinubu Approved Will Be Used To Get 50,000 Bags Of Rice For Distribution In States- Uzodinma

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State, has come forward to announce that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised the release of up to N4 billion to all Nigerian states to help mitigate the hardships brought on by the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

Two billion naira of the proposed four billion naira have been disbursed at the present time, and they will be used to purchase up to 50,000 bags of rice at 40 thousand naira each for distribution across the 36 states, as stated by Governor Uzodinma in an interview on Channels Television tonight.

“We, the governors, met with the president, and at that time the president authorised the transfer of $4 billion to the subnational level to help mitigate the hardships brought on by the elimination of the fuel subsidy. Two billion of the four billion have already been disbursed to the 36 states that make up the Federation, and the additional two billion that Tinubu approved would be used to purchase fifty thousand bags of rice that will be distributed across all the states to mitigate the effects of the skyrocketing cost of food.

As an added bonus, the federal government would provide $1 billion worth of corn to all 36 states. Even as we speak, several states have already received theirs and are putting it to use by feeding their citizens. While other states are diverting feed appropriations to other purposes in an effort to lower feed prices on the market.

