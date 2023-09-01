The ₦2bn Tinubu Approved Will Be Used To Get 50000 Bags Of Rice For Distribution In States-Hope Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has come out to reveal that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved the disbursement of up to ₦4bn to all the states of Nigeria, to help allete the suffering of the people caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to Gov. Uzodinma who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, two billion naira out of the proposed four billion naira has been disbursed at the moment, and it will be used to purchase up to 50,000 bags of rice at 40 thousand naira each for distribution across the 36 states.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“We met with the president, we the governors and there the President approved the disbursement of ₦4bn to the sub national, to help allete the suffering of the people caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. Out of the ₦4bn, ₦2bn has been released to the 36 states of the Federation and the ₦2bn Tinubu approved will be used to get 50,000 bags of rice for distribution in all the states to cushion the effects of the astronomical rise of food prices in the market.”

“In addition to that, federal government will also deploy ₦1bn worth of maize to the 36 states of the country. As I speak to you, some states have gotten theirs and are using it to feed their people. While some states are using the ones meant for feeds for livestock and poultry farmers, to ensure that the cost of feeds reduces in the market.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 39:00

AnnSports (

)