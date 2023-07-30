That’s My Natural Bum I Only Removed Fat From My Tummy, I Have A Banging Body, BBN Phyna Brags

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Level up season 7 Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popularly known as Phyna has revealed the reason for her banging body

The bold and outspoken lady who insisted she has always been beautiful took to her Twitter page and explained how she removed fat from her tummy, she said

“Okay public announcement 📢😂 I know say I be fine girl before na belle spoil am… I had all fat taken off my tummy and yes that’s my natural original yarsh😝😝😝😝choke on it Body banging…. The pepper I’m about to spray on this streets y’all not ready”

Phyna is a twenty six year old hype woman, brand influencer, tv personality ambassador and entrepreneur from Edo State, Nigeria, she was popular in the house for being energetic.

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (

)