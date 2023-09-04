That tinubu is president today is a function of law – Yakubu Maikyau

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Yakubu Maikyau, president of, the Nigeria bar association said that Tinubu being the president of Nigeria today is a function of laws.

He made this statement after he was asked a question which was: ” There are many lawyers who question the rationale for inviting the president to come and deliver the opening address and declare the conference opened. Some of them think that the NBA under your watch will seem to be endorsing the president when it is very clear that President Tinubu still has a matter that has to be resolved by the presidential election petition tribunal. What do you say to that?”

In reply, he said “That Tinubu is president today is a function of law, It is the function of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, It is the function of the electoral acts 2022. What I have done is simply to recognize the position of the law. As far as the law is concerned today in this country, without prejudice to the pending petition against the election and the declaration of President Tinubu.”

He added, “He is the president and commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When he took the oath of that office, it was because the law prescribed that he took that office. When he was declared as president, it was because the law also made provision for such a declaration.”

Finally, He said “This is not a function of anybody’s sentiment, whims or purposes. It is about what the express provision of the law clearly says and those lawyers who are talking about all of these also know. And they owe the people of this country the duty to properly guide the people to let them know what the law says. And if they do the people will fall on line.”

