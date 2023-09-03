That Some People In The South-East Are Complaining Does Not Mean That The Southeast Is Complaining – Prince Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party in the last general elections, Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo has reacted to the allegations that the South-East is complaining that the region was short changed as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in new Ministers.

Recall that the South East geopolitical zone is the only region with five Ministers. The development has generated a lot of mixed reactions from many Nigerians across the country.

The President sworn in the new Ministers into office two weeks ago after they have been screened and confirmed by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

The Vanguard paper reported that Prince Adewole Adebayo, in an exclusive interview said; “When you say the South-East is complaining, how did those appointed ministers get their appointment as South-East representatives? Who was there at the opinion poll to select them? That some people in the South-East are complaining does not mean that the South-East is complaining.”

He added; “I am sure that if you go to the South-East and ask them what their priorities are, chances are that the top ten priorities would not relate to being members of Tinubu’s cabinet.”

The Social Democratic Party leader stated further; “And, if you do a cost analysis of governance in Nigeria, you will see that the cost of governance does not come from personal costs in government. Our cost of governance comes from corruption and other leakages.”

The recent statement by Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo which was shared by The Vanguard paper has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

