That some people in southeast are complaining, it does not mean that southeast is complaining– Adewole Adebayo

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last general elections, has responded to claims that the South-East region was dissatisfied with its representation in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s newly appointed cabinet.

In light of the swearing-in of new Ministers by President Tinubu, concerns arose from some quarters in the South-East, suggesting that the region felt shortchanged in terms of ministerial appointments. Notably, the South-East was allocated five ministerial positions, and this allocation garnered mixed reactions nationwide.

According to The Vanguard paper, Adebayo questioned the notion that the entire South-East was collectively complaining about the ministerial appointments. He emphasized that the appointments were not made through an opinion poll or a representative selection process, and as such, attributing the views of some individuals to the entire region might be misleading.

“When you say the South-East is complaining, how did those appointed ministers get their appointment as South-East representatives? Who was there at the opinion poll to select them? That some people in the South-East are complaining does not mean that the South-East is complaining. I am sure that if you go to the South-East and ask them what their priorities are, chances are that the top ten priorities would not relate”.

The former presidential candidate raised a fundamental point regarding the priorities of the South-East, suggesting that ministerial appointments might not align with the region’s top priorities. He argued that if a survey were conducted in the South-East, the concerns related to ministerial appointments might not rank among the top ten priorities for the region.

Adebayo delved into the issue of the cost of governance in Nigeria. He contended that the primary concerns contributing to the high cost of governance in the country were rooted in corruption and other forms of financial leakage, rather than the personal costs associated with government officials. Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo’s comments reflect his perspective on the South-East’s reaction to ministerial appointments and his stance on the larger issue of governance costs in Nigeria.

