That Slogan “Emilokan” Was Enough To Have Stopped Tinubu In A Saner Clime – Chief Chuks Muoma

Chief Chuks Muoma, a senior lawyer in Nigeria and a former legal adviser to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s catchphrase “Emilokan” was sufficient to prevent him from winning the presidency.

In an exclusive interview, Chief Chuks Muoma reportedly stated, “That slogan “Emilokan” was enough to have stopped him (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) in a saner clime. Why would a man declare it’s time for him to rule before an election? He gave the sense that the outcome was predetermined and that the electorate had any power or voice. Does someone have to argue that it’s his turn to lead Nigeria because it is their divine right to hold the office? We are facing this issue at hand.

“That campaign slogan should have prevented him in a nation where things are normal so he can explain to the people how and where they granted him that right or had an agreement that it’s his turn to lead them,” he continued. In a civilised society, “emilokan” should have disqualified Tinubu.

He said, “Seriously, Muhammadu Buhari can never be forgiven by the gods for the wrongs he caused our nation. How can he get into an agreement regarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and presidency as if it were his own property? Why wouldn’t he be content with the fact that he has already served as a military head of state? I’ll wait to see his next move.

Many Nigerians have responded to the recent comment made by Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), an elder statesman and former legal adviser to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was reported by The Sun paper.

modulus123 (

)