That Peter Obi Will Do Well And Atiku Will Win, It Will Be Embarrassing For APC To Do well- Udenta

During an interview with the AIT, Professor Udenta Udenta, founding National Secretary Alliance for Democracy, stated that in the upcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, will win, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, will do well, and what will be humiliating is if the APC does well in this regard.

Professor Osita Osita made the forecast when asked about his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election. According to Professor Udenta Udenta, who has been a member of the political process for many years, his method of projecting modules and that anyone who closely examines the facts will also say that.

“The PDP’s Atiku Abubakar will win the election. Mr. Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party will do well. What will be embarrassing to Nigeria as a nation is for APC to do well in the election.

Udenta went on to clarify that election is a condition of outcome, preferences, and choices that are dependent on the practical situation at the time. He stated that the current state of affairs in our country has made it vital that individuals are not prepared to make decisions they would come to regret. That is why he claims that the current state of the country, as well as demographics, all favour Atiku Abubakar.

