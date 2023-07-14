That Lagos State Welcomes The Igbo Does Not Suggest Lagos Belongs To The Igbo – Benjamin Kalu

In a recent address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos, Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasized that the welcoming nature of Lagos State towards the Igbo people does not imply ownership of the land by the Igbo. Kalu urged Igbo residents in Lagos, as well as in other states, to remember that each region has its own geographical homeland.

He said in part: “However, that Lagos state welcomes the Igbo does not in any way suggest that the land called Lagos (Eko) belongs to the Igbo. Geographically, the Igbo people have their homelands and that is why the aku luo uno philosophy must also appeal to our hearts.”

Kalu acknowledged the rising insecurity in the Southeast region of Nigeria, which has had a significant economic impact, costing the region over N4 trillion in the past two years. He stressed that the primary problem in the Southeast is not the Yoruba people but rather internal challenges faced by the Igbo community. Kalu urged the Igbo to address these challenges and called for unity among the people.

Responding to the ongoing tension between the Yoruba and Igbo communities in Lagos, Prof. Okonkwo Obiora, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, expressed concern and emphasized the need for harmony between the two groups. He highlighted the historic coexistence of the Yoruba and Igbo communities in Lagos and warned against divisive politics, urging both sides to work towards a peaceful and inclusive environment.

The Southeast region, comprising the states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo, has experienced a wave of insecurity, including cases of killings and kidnappings. Prof. Okonkwo condemned such acts and called on the Igbo people to denounce violence, emphasizing that it is not representative of their identity.

While Lagos State is known for its openness and welcoming nature, Kalu emphasized that it does not imply that the land belongs to the Igbo. He urged Igbo residents to respect the laws of the land and cultivate good neighborliness. Kalu further explained that archaeological evidence shows the existence of original inhabitants in various regions, even when civilizations have supplanted different races.

Source: Vanguard

