Thank you Kaduna Obidients for an awesome outing and show of love – Peter Obi thanks Kaduna state

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Nigerian presidential candidate and cheerleader of Labour Party Peter Gregory Obi took to his official Twitter handle to thank kaduna state inhabitants for their massive show of love in his campaign and outing yesterday in their state. He attended the outing with his substantive presidential candidate Yusuf Baba Ahmed and other of his delegates.

This impressed his supporters and they appreciated him the more.

“The incoming people’s president. Thank you for all you do, Sir. @ Uche

“We appreciate you the more. You are the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians, we all believe that your government will bring justice, equity, peace, and fairness to Nigeria.” @ Alabi

“The incoming” @ Real

“Please continue the grassroots engagements. Victory is ours.”@ Emma

“Thank you Sir for all you do” @ Oscar

“God reigns in the affairs of men and he will surely deliver this country through you. Thank you Peter Obi. @ Elvis

Mirabelkelechi (

)