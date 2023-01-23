This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thank you for rescuing us since PDP abandoned us to Boko Haram – Lawan thanks buhari

On Monday, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, came under attack once more from the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who claimed that the party had abandoned the North East to Boko Haram while it was in power.

According to Lawan, the region was not finally freed from the control of the Boko Haram insurgents until President Muhammadu buhari assumed office.

Lawan then thanked President buhari for all of the advantages his presidency had brought to the North East.

“Mr. President, the PDP abandoned the North East to Boko Haram, to insurgency, the Senate President said at the APC presidential campaign rally attended by President buhari in Bauchi.

“PDP abandoned us until you took office. When you were sworn in in 2015, your first job was to set us free. I appreciate you doing that very much.

“We in the North East are likely the most beneficiaries of your administration,” he continued. Since Boko Haram was officially defeated as soon as you took office and our son was named Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, we were actually the first to begin appreciating your administration more than any other region of Nigeria. In addition, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.

“They performed so well that your government provided the security that we now take for granted. Particularly beginning in 2015, the North East benefited from the most significant appointments under your administration. That is to say, you are from the Northeast. This crowd is a witness. In the northeast, buhari is everywhere. “.

At a campaign rally in Yobe two weeks ago, Lawan made similar claims, accusing the PDP of allowing the Boko Haram insurgency to fester while the party was in power.

