Test-Drive: “Before Driving Off The Car, I Called The Seller But His Line Was Switched Off” -Suspect

A video of an interview showing the moment Meshack Sinuphro, the young man who ran away with a fifty five million naira car he was test-driving, has surfaced on social media platforms.

The suspect said, “when I got to the seller’s garage, I priced the car for thirty million naira after he told me the original amount. I volunteered to test-drive it in order to know the condition of what I was about to buy. While test-driving, the seller asked me to pullover for gas at a filling station. While there, the seller said he does not have much on him so he alighted to get money from a nearby POS agent. That was the moment I waited for him for over two hours. I later called him severally before driving off the car but his line was switched off.”

The suspect added, “I honestly don’t know what came over me. I just had to pull over after waiting for the seller at the filling station for long.”

The Edo state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest saying, “we arrested him through intelligence reports. He is now in our custody.”

