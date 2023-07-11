Terrorists kill an 8-month-old baby and seven others in a fresh plateau attack

In the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, bandits invaded the Farin Lamba hamlet and killed eight people, including an eight-month-old infant.

It was discovered that the toddler and her father were killed as they were leaving a hospital where they had gone for medical attention.

A report states that the incident took place on Sunday night.

Eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed by gunmen at Farin Lamba, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area, at around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from Rwang Tengwong, a youth leader for the Berom ethnic nationality in the state, who confirmed the killings.

“The victims, who were returning home after the day’s events, were shot at randomly by the attackers, who arrived in a Vectra.

The eight-month-old baby was reportedly returning from the hospital when she died tragically; she was also killed along with her father.

The statement bemoaned the persistent unrest in the region, stating that after the 2023 general elections, bandits had resumed their attacks in various localities in the local government areas of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, and Mangu, terrorizing innocent residents.

However, Tengwong expressed optimism that the newly assigned General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigeria Army would handle the security issue and regain the public’s trust.

The declaration to ruthlessly deal with criminal elements and restore peace to communities that have experienced attacks in Plateau State and the Joint tion Area as a whole by the new General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, during an on-the-spot assessment at Sabon Gari, Mangu Local Government Area a day after he took over as GOC, is heartening news to us, he said.

Source: The Punch papers

