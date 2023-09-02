NEWS

Terrorism: Without The Support Of The United Nations, We Are In Trouble’ – President Bola Tinubu

According to Daily Trust, President Bola Tinubu has called on the United Nations to adopt a more practical approach in supporting Nigeria’s efforts to combat criminals and terrorism. Tinubu made this request during a meeting with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, at the State House.

The president emphasized that terrorism has consistently hindered development progress and increased instability in families and communities. He expressed his concern that UN cooperation in dealing with terrorism had been inconsistent. President Tinubu stressed the importance of adhering to the UN charter rather than relying on charity for future partnerships.

President Tinubu highlighted that achieving global peace and prosperity would require comprehensive solutions to the challenges posed by insurgencies in various parts of the world. He stated, “We must address the basic needs of our people. If we have to allocate resources from our limited funds without the support of organizations like the United Nations, we face significant challenges.”

