Ten Hag opens up on why Man Utd were right to sign Rasmus Hojlund over Kane before Wolves clash.

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, remains resolute in the club’s decision to sign Rasmus Hojlund as the summer transfer window unfolds, even as England captain Harry Kane secures a £100 million move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

The pursuit of Kane came to an end for United when Tottenham’s Daniel Levy demanded a staggering £100 million, a fee that Bayern Munich has now agreed upon for the England captain. Manchester United on the other hand acquired Rasmus Hojlund from Italian club Atalanta for a sum of up to £72 million.

Ten Hag voiced his confidence in the decision, stating, “First of all, we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice. He’s a great striker, clear, a goal maker, and apart from that, he has all the conditions and abilities you want to see in a striker.” The United manager expressed his commitment to building a competitive team and stated the loss to the Premier League.

Regarding the decision to not pursue Kane, Ten Hag declined to elaborate, asserting, “We are professional, the processes we do are really careful. We consider a lot of things but finally we make decisions, not overnight, we study every decision behind, we are happy with the squad we have behind us now.”

Reports from several sources revealed that a back injury detected during Hojlund’s medical examination has delayed his debut for United and might affect his ability to play multiple games per week initially.

Ten Hag affirmed the club’s approach to the situation, stating, “He had a small issue and he’s not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so we have to train him. A prognosis is always difficult to say. We are confident and we are positive.”

Source: Mail Sports

