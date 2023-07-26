Tell the public the nature and cause of the technical glitch during election – CUPP Tells INEC

The political parties of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have rejected a self-audit of the results of the 2023 presidential election, planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Vanguard reports that the CUPP, in a statement released on Wednesday, called on INEC to set up an independent and transparent public inquiry into the flaws that the commission said undermined the integrity of the election.

The statement, signed by CUPP National Secretary, High Chief Peter Ojonugwa Ameh, said the INEC probe would not be credible and would not restore public confidence in the electoral process.

“The commission cannot audit itself without bias,” the statement said. “If Yakubu Mahmood is interested in auditing the 2023 general elections, the right thing to do is to set up an independent commission of inquiry.”

The CUPP said the independent commission of inquiry should investigate the nature of the irregularities that occurred during the elections and the names of those responsible at the time.

“We need to know that this was not a deliberate attempt by commissioners to undermine the integrity of our elections,” the statement said.

The statement reads:

“It is obvious and notorious how Mahmood is jumping up and down in an attempt to repair the Commission’s shattered image and, by extension, his own reputation,” the statement said.

“Public confidence in the Commission has been completely lost, so if the Commission continues to self-police through an opaque process to scrutinize elections, what will happen?” Het said.

“If the Commission continues with the alleged self-auditing process, it will lead nowhere in the eyes of the public.

“The Commission cannot review itself without elements of bias, so if Yakubu Mahmood is interested in reviewing the 2023 General Elections, the right thing to do is to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate and examine the Commission’s immutable allegations that there was a mistake, its mandate should include but not be limited to the following; making the public aware of the nature of the mistake and what caused it. The names of those responsible at the time of the incident.

“We need to know that the Commissioners did not deliberately seek to compromise the integrity of our elections by undermining the people’s right to vote and elect their leaders through a free, fair, and credible process.”

Source: Vanguard

Healthmedical (

)