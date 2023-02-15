Tell Nigerians what you know about the deaths of Dikibo and Biobele- Wike tells Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the conflict with Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has brought up the unresolved deaths of the former national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-south, Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, and another party chieftain, Gospel Biobele.

Recall that in 2004, unidentified assailants killed A.K. Dikibo as he was on his way to a meeting in Asaba, Delta State, and that Biobele was discovered dead a day after he had written a petition opposing Sekibo’s nomination as a minister by the then-Obasanjo administration.

However, the Rivers State governor claimed that Abiye Sekibo knows a few things while running for office in Abonnema town in the Rivers State’s Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. Nyesom Wike continued by pointing out that Abiye Sekibo had previously been named as a prime suspect in the deaths of those two chieftains in a report of judicial inquiry by late Justice Kayode Esho in the state. This was done to support his claims. What happened to Dikibo and Biobele? Wike takes on Sekibo Inform Nigerians about the fatalities you know about.

“In the normal course of things, I shouldn’t worry about a man like this who is now claiming that they want to kill him. I’m putting it to you, Abiye. You were charged as the state’s sponsor of cultism by the Justice Kayode Eso judicial panel. There is no me. happy remembrance Justice Eso, a Supreme Court justice who presided over a court panel indicted you”.

The governor continued by refuting Sekibo’s assertion that the PDP presidential campaign committee had postponed its rally in Rivers State because campaign staff members were in danger of losing their lives.

