Tell Me One Of Those States That Peter Obi Is Projected To Win Which APC Won In 2019 – Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that he is very confident that the All Progressives Congress will win the forthcoming presidential election. He said that he has never been so confident of any election in Nigeria the way he is confident of this 2023 election. He said this in a recent interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

Speaking about the polls projecting the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the forthcoming presidential election, Keyamo challenged people to name any state which Peter Obi is projected to win during the election which the APC won in the last presidential election.

He said – “I’ve never been so confident of an election in Nigeria than this election, in 2019 I wasn’t this confident… I’ll give you scenarios – of all the states that Obi is projected to win, and he will win some, he may win some, I want Nigerians to go back and sleep over this, tell me one of those states that APC won in 2019 that Obi is projected to win.”

He said that there is no state that the APC won in 2019 which Obi is projected to win, and asked what has changed in the political set-up since 2019. He said that the opposition lost Ebonyi, Cross River and Zamfara states to APC, and asked how many states APC has lost to them.

