Technocrats In Tinubu’s Govt Show His Assets And Ex-Govs In His Cabinet Show His Liabilities – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal what technocrats and the former governors represent in President Tinubu’s government and his cabinet.

“The technocrats in Tinubu’s Government represent his assets and the Former Governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities.”

