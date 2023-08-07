NEWS

Technocrats In Tinubu’s Govt Show His Assets And Ex-Govs In His Cabinet Show His Liabilities – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal what technocrats and the former governors represent in President Tinubu’s government and his cabinet. 

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, some minutes ago to air out his view about President Bola Tinubu’s administration and cabinet.

According to Shehu Sani, he said the technocrats in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Government represent his assets. 

More so, Shehu Sani made it known in his statement by revealing that the former Governors in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet represent his liabilities. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in his tweet below:

“The technocrats in Tinubu’s Government represent his assets and the Former Governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think the former lawmaker was right or wrong? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

