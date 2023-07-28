Taye Currency Shares Lovely Moments As He Prostrates To Greet Kwam 1 At Fuji Merenge 60th Birthday

Popular Fuji Musician, Taye Currency has taken to his Instagram page to share few minutes video of himself as he showed humbleness and respect to greet Wasiu Ayinde Marshall at Rasheed Ayinde better known by his stage name as Fuji Merenge’s 60th birthday in Ibadan, Oyo State recently. He was seen in the video excitedly and smiling prostrated flat on the floor to greet Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, and when he stood up, Wasiu prayed for him and embraced each other very tight. Also spotted in the video Fuji singer, General Killington Ayinla and others were also in attendance at the party, and Killington was also seen laid his hand on his head praying for him.

He said in his post Live at 60th year birthday ceremony of Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde Merenge. I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth. He also specially greets Wasiu Ayinde Marshall may you live long for us and General Killington Ayinla, Baami kee pe fun wa.

Checkout some people's comments below

