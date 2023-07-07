Tax: If You Order A Car From Abroad Today, Before It Arrives, Suspension Would Have Elapsed- Daniel Bwala
A member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the suspension of tax by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Recall that the suspension was announced on Thursday by the director of media and communication, Dele Alake
The decision has led to many reactions from several Nigerians
Bwala said that the people celebrating the suspension should be mindful because it is going to be for a short period
In a post that he made on his official Twitter page, he said that if anyone orders a car from abroad today, before the car arrives, the suspension would have elapsed
“Ladies and gentlemen, before you throw a party celebrating the executive orders for suspension of taxes , just know that it is temporary and for a short time. If you order a car from abroad today, before it arrives, the suspension would have Elapsed” he wrote
Read his post below
Finesthandwriting (
)