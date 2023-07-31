Tawfiq Akinwale, Oyo Labour Party candidate, switches to APC

Tawfiq Akinwale, formerly the Oyo governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 elections, has recently made a significant decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Cable, in a statement issued by his press secretary, Samuel Abodunrin, on Monday, Akinwale explained that his choice to switch parties was a result of carefully evaluating the current political landscape.

He expressed his belief that the leadership of the LP lacks the vision and direction necessary to bring about the transformative changes needed in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He acknowledged the strong desire for positive change and meaningful development among the people of Oyo State, which he witnessed during his campaign. However, he realized that these aspirations could not be effectively achieved under the current leadership of the Labour Party.

After careful consideration, he decided to join the All Progressives Congress, a party that aligns with his commitment to progress, unity, and purposeful leadership.

Abodunrin emphasized that this decision was made in the best interests of the people of Oyo State. The APC has consistently demonstrated dedication to good governance, socioeconomic development, and citizen empowerment.

With a history of successful leaders who have implemented impactful policies at both the national and state levels, the APC remains committed to uplifting the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

By joining the APC, Akinwale seizes a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded individuals who are passionate about the development of Oyo State. Together, they will work towards achieving the aspirations and dreams of the people.

This move underlines Akinwale’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

In his new political home, he will continue to advocate for policies and programs aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and job creation in Oyo State.

He believes that the APC will provide the platform and support needed to realize a prosperous, inclusive, and vibrant Oyo State, one that empowers its citizens and harnesses its full potential. This decision marks a significant step in Akinwale’s journey toward ensuring the realization of these goals.

