Tanko Yunusa Reacts To Rumours That Peter Obi Wants To Ally With Kwankwaso And Atiku

Tanko Yunusa, the chief spokesperson of Peter Obi has reacted to rumors making the rounds that PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi are having discussions about a possible merger to challenge APC if the election tribunal calls for a rerun of the presidential election.

In an interview with Channels TV, Tanko Yunusa while reacting to the rumour said that a merger is not possible at the moment but it is possible to have discussions about forming an alliance.

According to Yunusa “Let me make a clarification, when you talk about merger, it means that political parties from different parts of the country come together, submit their documents to INEC and they then would be pronounced as a new political party and that is not obtainable at the moment so the merger is technically out of the question. But when you talk about discussions with a possible working alliance with a political party that is very true and very possible. Don’t forget ab initio right before the election on the 25th of February this discussion had already been ongoing before the election took place, so discussions with political parties of like-mind who believe in the ideologies and principles of Labour Party is a welcomed development.

Watch the video from 1:10

