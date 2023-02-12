Tanko Yakasai reacts as he was asked if he thinks Peter Obi can win the presidential election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that a elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR, who is a Nigerian politician, a human rights activist and the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted, as he was asked if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, can win the forthcoming presidential election.

When he was reacting to this during the interview, he said that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate cannot win the election because, the election will not be based on social media, because all Peter Obi’s supporters are mostly people who use the internet.

He said, “This election is not about social media. It is about people going to cast their votes. How many of the people in the social media will vote ? A lot of them are just deceiving themselves.”

