Tamunominini Makinde reveals how she was given the name ‘Olufunke’ despite not being Yoruba

During an interview with a correspondent from The Nigerian Tribune paper Online, Mrs. Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, the wife of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, shared the story of how she received her Yoruba name. Mrs. Makinde disclosed that she and her husband have been together for over 32 years, with him currently being 52 years old.

Recounting the origins of her name Olufunke, Mrs. Makinde mentioned that during the early days of their relationship, when she started visiting his house, his friends would affectionately refer to her as “Omi.” This was a shortened version of her name. However, when they decided to get married, Seyi Makinde had foreseen the potential difficulty in pronunciation, given her limited exposure to the Western part of Nigeria where Yoruba is predominantly spoken. As a result, he came up with the name “Olufunke” and urged her to legally change her name to reflect this.

Having never lived in the Western region before, Mrs. Makinde confessed that she was unaware of the implications of name shortenings and pronunciations in Yoruba culture. Nonetheless, she followed her husband’s suggestion and officially changed her name, incorporating “Olufunke” as an additional name on legal documents.

When she inquired about the meaning of the name “Olufunke,” her husband explained that it represented the idea of being a beloved gift from God, meant to be cherished and pampered. Upon hearing this beautiful significance, Mrs. Makinde instantly fell in love with her new name.

It is evident from the interview that Mrs. Makinde’s name carries special sentimental value to her, as it was thoughtfully given by her husband to symbolize the love and care he has for her. Over the years, their bond has grown stronger, and the name “Olufunke” serves as a constant reminder of the affectionate connection they share.

