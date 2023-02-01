Tambuwal’s aide dies after stampede at Atiku’s rally [PHOTO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Female Education, Aishat Maina, is dead.

POLITICS NIGERIA found out that Maina exceeded away mins after attending the presidential rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto country on Tuesday. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag-bearer of the PDP had held his rally withinside the northwest nation.

This newspaper discovered that the deceased became stuck in a stampede that befell on the go out gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally.

Maina became rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment, however unfortunately, she died a couple of minutes after her admission.

“A motorcyclist fell down from his motormotorcycle on the go out manner of the stadium and that triggered a severe stampede, with humans falling upon one another. She turned into one of the victims,” Daily Trust costs a supply as saying.

The deceased became the previous chairperson of the National Woman Journalists Association of Nigeria (NAWOJ), Sokoto State chapter.

She leaves at the back of 3 kids and parents.

