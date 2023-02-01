Tambuwal’s Aide, Aisha Maina Dies In Stampede At PDP’s Rally In Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Maina who is famously known as the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Female Education has recently been confirmed dead.

According a reliable source, it was recorded that the beautiful lady passed away few hours after attending the presidential rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state on Tuesday.

“A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium causing a heavy stampede with people falling on one another. Aisha Maina was a victim”.

However, Aisha Maina was rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto for immediate treatment, but unfortunately, she died a few minutes after her admission.

