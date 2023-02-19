Tambuwal Who Was A Close Friend To Wike Betrayed Him In Order For Atiku To Win Primaries – Chief Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, acting leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has disclosed that the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal intensionally betrayed his close friend, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in order for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to emerge as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Adebanjo also disclosed that it was a planned permutations by the bigwigs in PDP to allow Atiku Abubakar win the presidential ticket because they don’t want the seat of power to leave the north and because they want Atiku Abubakar to succeed Buhari.

However, Chief Ayo Adebanjo noted that he has told them that the plans of the PDP would not succeed because initially the Nigerian people at large want a southern presidency because it’s the turn of the south. He added that that’s why the more reasons why Nigerians are vouching for Peter Obi of the Labour Party. He also narrated that he has always told Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the north would never support him. He stated that Nigerians can now see what he said about Tinubu coming to pass because the cabals who are against Tinubu initially wanted a northener as APC presidential candidate and since they failed, they’ve brought up the currency swap policy to make him fail. Pa Adebanjo said, “Tambuwal Who was a close friend to Wike betrayed him in order for Atiku to win primaries”. “And that is why I said if Peter Obi does not win the election, they should forget Nigeria. I am not saying by words of mouth, I mean it. They have played all the permutations; Buhari having completed eight years, they want Atiku again to come in, ah ah! So it would not work”.

Dear esteemed readers, what do you have to say about this article? Drop your comments below and don’t also forget to follow me up for more updates.

Garbxtpen (

)