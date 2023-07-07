NEWS

Tambuwal Was The One That Stood Up That I Should Be Allowed, I Don’t Know Any G-5 – Simon Mwadkwom

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 381 1 minute read

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwom, the Senate Minority Leader representing Plateau North Senatorial District, has clarified the speculations surrounding his emergence as the Minority Leader. Contrary to the belief that the G-5 Governors of the PDP played a significant role in his appointment to settle scores with Senator Aminu Tambuwal, he revealed that it was actually Tambuwal who advocated for him to hold the position.

During an interview on Arise Television, Senator Mwadkwom stated that Tambuwal had stood up and declared that if he had the required number of signatures, he should be allowed to serve as the Senate Minority Leader.

He emphasized that the G-5 Governors had no influence in his appointment and that his nomination was based on the belief and support of opposition party senators. Senator Mwadkwom asserted that there were no external forces or imposition involved in his selection, contrary to the claims that the G-5 Governors imposed him as a way of repaying Tambuwal for stepping down for Atiku Abubakar during the PDP presidential primary election.

Senator Mwadkwom clarified that it was Aminu Tambuwal who advocated for his appointment as the Minority Leader because he met the requirements of the law. He emphasized that there is no political feud or tension between him and Tambuwal.

Africa_Eagle (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 381 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It —Asari Dokubo

7 mins ago

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

18 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

20 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button