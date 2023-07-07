Tambuwal Was The One That Stood Up That I Should Be Allowed, I Don’t Know Any G-5 – Simon Mwadkwom

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwom, the Senate Minority Leader representing Plateau North Senatorial District, has clarified the speculations surrounding his emergence as the Minority Leader. Contrary to the belief that the G-5 Governors of the PDP played a significant role in his appointment to settle scores with Senator Aminu Tambuwal, he revealed that it was actually Tambuwal who advocated for him to hold the position.

During an interview on Arise Television, Senator Mwadkwom stated that Tambuwal had stood up and declared that if he had the required number of signatures, he should be allowed to serve as the Senate Minority Leader.

He emphasized that the G-5 Governors had no influence in his appointment and that his nomination was based on the belief and support of opposition party senators. Senator Mwadkwom asserted that there were no external forces or imposition involved in his selection, contrary to the claims that the G-5 Governors imposed him as a way of repaying Tambuwal for stepping down for Atiku Abubakar during the PDP presidential primary election.

Senator Mwadkwom clarified that it was Aminu Tambuwal who advocated for his appointment as the Minority Leader because he met the requirements of the law. He emphasized that there is no political feud or tension between him and Tambuwal.

