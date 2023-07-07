Tambuwal Was The One That Stood Up That I Should Be Allowed; I Don’t Know Any G-5 – Simon Mwadkwom

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Simon Davou Mwadkwom, has revealed that contrary to speculations that G-5 Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) played a major role in his emergence as the Minority Leader to pay Senator Aminu Tambuwal back for working against Nyesom Wike’s emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the main opposition party, the former Sokoto Governor advocated that he should be inaugurated.

Mwadkwom had said, “Tambuwal was the one that stood up and said if Senator Simon has this number of signatures, he wishes to state categorically that i should be allowed to hold the position (Senate Minority Leader).”

(Forward video to 20:24)

Senator Mwadkwom, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, revealed that the G-5 Governors on PDP platform had no role to play in his emergence as the Senate Minority Leader. According to him, Senators of the opposition parties believed in him, and nominated him to be the Senate Minority Leader. He insisted that contrary to the claims that the G-5 Governors imposed him in order to pay Aminu Tambuwal back for stepping down for Atiku Abubakar at the eve of the presidential primary election of the PDP, there was no external force in play.

Senator Mwadkwom went further to say that it was Aminu Tambuwal that sought that he should be announced as the Minority Leader giving that he satisfied the requirements of the law. He maintained that there is no political feud between him and Tambuwal.

