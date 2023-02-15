‘Take your PVC and vote for me on the 25th of January’ – Tinubu makes another blunder in Kebbi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video footage of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, asking his supporters to vote for him on the 25th of January just appeared online a few seconds ago.

The video clip was published on the internet not too long ago, and it immediately sparked an overwhelming response from the general public.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, could be clearly heard telling his supporters during his recent rally in Kebbi State that they should pick up their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for him on the 25th of January in the video that is located above. This was said during the rally that took place in Kebbi State.

The statement made by the ex-governor of Lagos State, “You take your PVC on the 25th of January and go to the Polling Unit, On top President APC, Gbam,” sparked a significant backlash from members of the general public.

