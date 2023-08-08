Take Your Pick, Invalid Nomination, Forged Certificate, Criminal Forfeiture–Oseloka Obaze Tells APC

Mr Oseloka Obaze, a Chieftain of the Labour Party and Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, has taken legal action against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is urging Nigerians to choose three reasons for the court to disqualify them.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Mr Oseloka Obaze presented several grounds for disqualification, including invalid nomination, the alleged double nomination of APC’s vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, Bola Tinubu’s Guinean citizenship, forged certificate, submission of fake information, and perjury. He pointed out that even if three reasons are selected, there are still four more to choose from.

Hear is what is contained in the tweet: “Three (3) Strikes & you’re Out. Take your pick: 1. Invalid nomination, 2. Double nomination, 3. Guinean citizenship, 4. Forged certificate, 5. Criminal forfeiture, 6. Submission of false information, 7. Pejury. Pick 3 and there’s still four (4) more Strikes left to pick from.”

The Labour Party, along with its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is currently challenging the outcome of the recent presidential election in court. They are requesting that the court disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu and nullify the election. Their reasons for disqualification include invalid nomination, the double nomination of Kashim Shettima, the alleged forfeiture of money in the United States of America, and submission of a forged certificate, among other issues.

