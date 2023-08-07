Take Your Pick, Invalid Nomination, Forged Certificate, Criminal Forfeiture-Obaza Drags APC & Tinubu

The Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has dragged APC and Bola Tinubu, demanding that Nigerians should pick three reasons why the court should disqualify the all Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While speaking, he listed some reasons why APC and Bola Tinubu should be disqualified, and those reasons are; invalid nomination, the alleged double nomination of the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Bola Tinubu’s Guinea Citizenship, forged Certificate, submission of fake information and perjury.

Mr Oseloka Obaze made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Monday morning, noting that even if Nigerians pick three, there are still 4 more strikes left to pick from.

The tweet read: “Three (3) Strikes & you’re Out. Take your pick: 1. Invalid nomination, 2. Double nomination, 3. Guinean citizenship, 4. Forged certificate, 5. Criminal forfeiture, 6. Submission of false information, 7. Pejury. Pick 3 and there’s still four (4) more Strikes left to pick from.”

It should be recalled that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi are presently in the court Challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, demanding that the court should disqualify the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu it nullify the election.

Among the reasons given by the Labour Party on why Bola Tinubu should be disqualified by the court are; invalid nomination, double nomination of Kashim Shettima, the alleged forfeiture of money in the United States of America some years back, submission of forged Certificate among others.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)